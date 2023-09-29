High school football is happening this week in Butler County, Ohio, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Butler County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Cincinnati Princeton High School at Fairfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: Fairfield, OH

Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Oak Hills at Lakota West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: West Chester, OH

Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Talawanda High School at Ross High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: Hamilton, OH

Conference: Southwest Ohio Conference

Edgewood High School - Trenton at Northwest High School - Cincinnati

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Conference: Southwest Ohio Conference

Eaton at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: Monroe, OH

Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League

Badin High School at Carroll High School