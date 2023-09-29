Cam Gallagher vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After hitting .120 with a double and an RBI in his past 10 games, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher has six doubles and four walks while batting .128.
- In 28.8% of his 52 games this season, Gallagher has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 52 games this season.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in five games this year (9.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 52 games so far this year.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|.092
|AVG
|.158
|.119
|OBP
|.188
|.108
|SLG
|.224
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|7
|22/2
|K/BB
|23/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 184 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Tigers are sending Wentz (3-11) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 3-11 with a 6.45 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.45, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
