The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) and the BYU Cougars (3-1) square off on Friday, September 29, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in a clash of Big 12 foes.

Cincinnati ranks 51st in total defense this year (336.8 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking 14th-best in the FBS with 488 total yards per game. BYU ranks 62nd in the FBS with 30 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 51st with 21.3 points allowed per contest on defense.

Cincinnati vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Cincinnati vs. BYU Key Statistics

Cincinnati BYU 488 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.5 (109th) 336.8 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.5 (47th) 214.8 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 61 (128th) 273.3 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.5 (48th) 6 (68th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (50th) 7 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (33rd)

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has been a dual threat for Cincinnati so far this season. He has 970 passing yards, completing 62.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 186 yards (46.5 ypg) on 55 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has carried the ball 57 times for a team-high 328 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Xzavier Henderson's team-leading 340 yards as a receiver have come on 23 receptions (out of 33 targets) with one touchdown.

Braden Smith has put up a 198-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes on 21 targets.

Dee Wiggins has a total of 187 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 13 throws and scoring one touchdown.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has thrown for 1,017 yards (254.3 yards per game) while completing 60.3% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

LJ Martin has run for 223 yards on 56 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Aidan Robbins has compiled 29 yards on 10 carries.

Isaac Rex's 260 receiving yards (65 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 17 receptions on 34 targets with one touchdown.

Chase Roberts has totaled 227 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 18 receptions.

Darius Lassiter has racked up 200 reciving yards (50 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

