This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Clark County, Ohio. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clark County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Greenon at Madison-Plains High school

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: London, OH

London, OH Conference: Ohio Heritage Conference

Ohio Heritage Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Bellefontaine High School at Tecumseh High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: New Carlisle, OH

New Carlisle, OH Conference: Central Buckeye Conference

Central Buckeye Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Kenton Ridge at Urbana High School