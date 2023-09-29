Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Clark County, Ohio. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Clark County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Greenon at Madison-Plains High school
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: London, OH
- Conference: Ohio Heritage Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bellefontaine High School at Tecumseh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: New Carlisle, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenton Ridge at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Urbana, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
