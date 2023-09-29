Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Clinton County, Ohio. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Clinton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Wilmington High School at Batavia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Batavia, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton Massie School at Goshen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Goshen, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blanchester High School at Williamsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Williamsburg, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
