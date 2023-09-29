High school football is on the schedule this week in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Independence High School at Brooklyn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Brooklyn, OH

Brooklyn, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Shaker Heights High School at Mentor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Mentor, OH

Mentor, OH Conference: Greater Cleveland Conference

Greater Cleveland Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Bedford High School at Garfield Heights High School