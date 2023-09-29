Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cuyahoga County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Independence High School at Brooklyn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Brooklyn, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shaker Heights High School at Mentor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mentor, OH
- Conference: Greater Cleveland Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bedford High School at Garfield Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Garfield Heights, OH
- Conference: Lake Erie League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
