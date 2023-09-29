Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Darke County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Darke County, Ohio this week, we've got the information.
Darke County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Greenville at Stebbins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Riverside, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
National Trail High School at Ansonia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Ansonia, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
