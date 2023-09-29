Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Defiance County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Defiance County, Ohio this week? We've got the information.
Defiance County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Tinora High School at Ayersville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Defiance, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hicksville at Paulding High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Paulding, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
