Franklin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Grove City High School at Westerville Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Westerville, OH

Westerville, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Marysville High School at Dublin Jerome High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Dublin, OH

Dublin, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Delaware Hayes at Westerville South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Westerville, OH

Westerville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Big Walnut at Worthington Kilbourne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Worthington, OH

Worthington, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Canal Winchester High School at Westerville North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Westerville, OH

Westerville, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Gahanna Lincoln High School at New Albany High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: New Albany, OH

New Albany, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Harvest Preparatory at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Dover High School at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Buckeye Valley High School at St. Charles Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden McKinley at Granville High School