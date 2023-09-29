Friday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (76-83) and the Cleveland Guardians (75-84) at Comerica Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Tigers securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 29.

The probable starters are Joey Wentz (3-11) for the Tigers and Cal Quantrill (3-7) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Tigers 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cleveland and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been victorious in 33, or 44%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a mark of 33-42 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (653 total).

The Guardians have the ninth-best ERA (3.98) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule