Friday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (76-83) and the Cleveland Guardians (75-84) at Comerica Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Tigers securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 29.

The probable starters are Joey Wentz (3-11) for the Tigers and Cal Quantrill (3-7) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Tigers 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

  • In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-1.
  • In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cleveland and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.
  • The Guardians have been victorious in 33, or 44%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Cleveland has a mark of 33-42 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (653 total).
  • The Guardians have the ninth-best ERA (3.98) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 22 Orioles W 9-8 Shane Bieber vs Dean Kremer
September 23 Orioles L 2-1 Cal Quantrill vs John Means
September 24 Orioles L 5-1 Triston McKenzie vs Kyle Gibson
September 26 Reds L 11-7 Lucas Giolito vs Hunter Greene
September 27 Reds W 4-3 Shane Bieber vs Andrew Abbott
September 29 @ Tigers - Cal Quantrill vs Joey Wentz
September 30 @ Tigers - Triston McKenzie vs Eduardo Rodríguez
October 1 @ Tigers - Lucas Giolito vs Eduardo Rodríguez

