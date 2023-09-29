The Cleveland Guardians and Bo Naylor hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Parker Meadows and the Detroit Tigers, on Friday at Comerica Park.

The favored Tigers have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at -110. An 8-run over/under has been set in this game.

Guardians vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -120 +100 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Guardians and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (44%) in those contests.

Cleveland is 33-42 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total in 66 of its 157 chances.

The Guardians have posted a record of 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-39 33-45 28-28 47-56 52-50 23-34

