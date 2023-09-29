The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .283 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in 74 of 115 games this year, with multiple hits 34 times.

In 18 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.7%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

Carpenter has an RBI in 38 of 115 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 38.3% of his games this season (44 of 115), with two or more runs 10 times (8.7%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 58 .325 AVG .243 .375 OBP .314 .465 SLG .500 15 XBH 24 6 HR 14 27 RBI 36 52/12 K/BB 58/18 3 SB 2

