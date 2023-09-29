If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Lake County, Ohio, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lake County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Pymatuning Valley at Fairport Harding High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Fairport Harbor, OH

Fairport Harbor, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School - Painesville at Eastlake North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Eastlake, OH

Eastlake, OH Conference: Western Reserve Conference

Western Reserve Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Valley High School at Thomas W Harvey High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Painesville, OH

Painesville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School at Edgewood High School - Ashtabula

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Ashtabula, OH

Ashtabula, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Shaker Heights High School at Mentor High School