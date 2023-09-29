Matt Vierling vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI) against the Royals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .328 this season while batting .259 with 43 walks and 59 runs scored.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 79 of 129 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.
- He has homered in eight games this season (6.2%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has an RBI in 26 of 129 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|67
|.229
|AVG
|.285
|.311
|OBP
|.342
|.335
|SLG
|.410
|13
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|20
|46/24
|K/BB
|66/19
|4
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Quantrill (3-7 with a 5.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went four innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.13, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .274 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.