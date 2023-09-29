Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Mercer County, Ohio this week, we've got you covered below.
Mercer County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Celina Senior High School at Bath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lima, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John's at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Coldwater, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion Local High School at Fort Recovery
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fort Recovery, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
