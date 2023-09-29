If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Mercer County, Ohio this week, we've got you covered below.

Mercer County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Celina Senior High School at Bath High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Lima, OH

Lima, OH Conference: Western Buckeye League

Western Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John's at Coldwater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Coldwater, OH

Coldwater, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Marion Local High School at Fort Recovery