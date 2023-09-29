Miguel Cabrera vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (batting .278 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Royals.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .254 with 17 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 60 of 95 games this season (63.2%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (17.9%).
- In four games this season, he has homered (4.2%, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Cabrera has driven home a run in 23 games this year (24.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 19 of 95 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|50
|.260
|AVG
|.249
|.329
|OBP
|.307
|.367
|SLG
|.324
|10
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|18
|39/16
|K/BB
|33/14
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will send Quantrill (3-7) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.13 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.