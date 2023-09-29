Myles Straw -- 2-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on September 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Reds.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 18 doubles, three triples, a home run and 41 walks while batting .233.

In 56.7% of his games this year (80 of 141), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in only one game this year.

Straw has had an RBI in 25 games this year (17.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (2.8%).

He has scored in 44 games this year (31.2%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 72 .216 AVG .248 .277 OBP .312 .277 SLG .306 11 XBH 11 0 HR 1 13 RBI 16 47/18 K/BB 50/23 4 SB 14

Tigers Pitching Rankings