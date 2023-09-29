Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Putnam County, Ohio this week? We have what you need below.
Putnam County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Ottawa-Glandorf High School at Van Wert
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Van Wert, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbus Grove at Leipsic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Leipsic, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
