If you reside in Sandusky County, Ohio and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Sandusky County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Fremont Ross High School at Clay High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Oregon, OH

Oregon, OH Conference: Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Clyde at Columbian High School