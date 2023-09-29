Cal Quantrill takes the mound for the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Comerica Park against Parker Meadows and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 162 total home runs.

Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.379).

The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.235).

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (643 total).

The Tigers are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Tigers strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 23rd in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.

Detroit has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).

Tigers pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in baseball (1.246).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Joey Wentz (3-11) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 6.45 ERA in 103 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Wentz is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Wentz has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this season heading into this outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Athletics L 4-1 Away Miguel Diaz Joe Boyle 9/24/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez JP Sears 9/26/2023 Royals W 6-3 Home Reese Olson Zack Greinke 9/28/2023 Royals W 8-0 Home Tarik Skubal Jonathan Bowlan 9/28/2023 Royals W 7-3 Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Cole Ragans 9/29/2023 Guardians - Home Joey Wentz Cal Quantrill 9/30/2023 Guardians - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Triston McKenzie 10/1/2023 Guardians - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Lucas Giolito

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.