Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Trumbull County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Trumbull County, Ohio, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Trumbull County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Brookfield High School at LaBrae High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Leavittsburg, OH
- Conference: All-American Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Howland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Warren, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McDonald at Lowellville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lowellville, OH
- Conference: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
