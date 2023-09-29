Tyler Freeman vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Tyler Freeman -- batting .240 with a double, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on September 29 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is batting .236 with seven doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 27 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has homered in two of 51 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Freeman has driven in a run in 13 games this season (25.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 12 of 51 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|.269
|AVG
|.208
|.355
|OBP
|.235
|.358
|SLG
|.299
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|7
|10/8
|K/BB
|18/2
|3
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (184 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz (3-11) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 6.45 ERA in 103 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.45 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.