The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .230 with 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.

McKinstry will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last outings.

In 84 of 143 games this year (58.7%) McKinstry has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (13.3%).

He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 26 games this season (18.2%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (4.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.4% of his games this year (52 of 143), he has scored, and in five of those games (3.5%) he has scored more than once.

Other Tigers Players vs the Guardians

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 71 .246 AVG .215 .327 OBP .276 .384 SLG .309 19 XBH 14 5 HR 3 22 RBI 11 52/26 K/BB 60/17 8 SB 8

Guardians Pitching Rankings