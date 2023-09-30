MAC opponents will do battle when the Akron Zips (1-3) face the Buffalo Bulls (0-4) at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field in Akron, Ohio. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Akron vs. Buffalo?

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Akron, Ohio
  • Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Akron 33, Buffalo 27
  • Akron is the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.
  • The Zips have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
  • Buffalo has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
  • The Bulls have not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Zips have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Akron (-3)
  • Akron has two wins versus the spread in three games this year.
  • Thus far in 2023 Buffalo has two wins against the spread.
  • The Bulls have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (55.5)
  • Akron and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points once this season.
  • There have been three Buffalo games that have finished with a combined score higher than 55.5 points this season.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 48.6 points per game, 6.9 points fewer than the point total of 55.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Akron

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 49.8 49.8
Implied Total AVG 33.7 33.7
ATS Record 2-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

Buffalo

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55 54.5 55.5
Implied Total AVG 35.8 34 37.5
ATS Record 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-0-0
Over/Under Record 4-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

