When the Akron Zips play the Buffalo Bulls at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection model predicts the Zips will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Akron vs. Buffalo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (+2.5) Over (55.5) Akron 30, Buffalo 29

Akron Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Zips a 58.3% chance to win.

The Zips have posted two wins against the spread this year.

One of the Zips' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 5.7 more than the average point total for Akron games this season.

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

The Bulls is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Buffalo is a 2-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

The Bulls have hit the over in all of their four games with a set total.

The average point total for the Buffalo this year is 0.5 points less than this game's over/under.

Zips vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Akron 18.8 27.3 24 21 17 29.3 Buffalo 29.8 44.5 32 47.5 27.5 41.5

