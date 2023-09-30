The Akron Zips (1-3) play a familiar opponent when they host the Buffalo Bulls (0-4) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field in a MAC battle.

Akron ranks 17th-worst in total offense (313.5 yards per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 46th with 329 yards allowed per contest. Buffalo ranks 64th in points per game (29.8), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the FBS with 44.5 points allowed per contest.

Akron vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Akron vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Akron Buffalo 313.5 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.5 (96th) 329 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 512.3 (126th) 98.5 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121 (103rd) 215 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.5 (76th) 10 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (50th) 8 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (98th)

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron has been a dual threat for Akron so far this season. He has 582 passing yards, completing 64.5% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 138 yards (34.5 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Lorenzo Lingard, has carried the ball 35 times for 191 yards (47.8 per game) and one touchdown. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 147 receiving yards on nine catches with one touchdown through the air.

Jasaiah Gathings has hauled in 16 catches for 173 yards (43.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Alex Adams has grabbed 19 passes while averaging 41.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has put up 933 passing yards, or 233.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.5% of his passes and has tossed 10 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Mike Washington has carried the ball 49 times for 234 yards, with two touchdowns.

Ron Cook Jr. has piled up 168 yards (on 41 carries) with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 10 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Marlyn Johnson has racked up 175 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Nik McMillan has racked up 153 receiving yards (38.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 10 receptions.

Darrell Harding Jr.'s eight grabs (on 13 targets) have netted him 143 yards (35.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

