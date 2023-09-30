The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) take on the Bowling Green Falcons (1-3) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Georgia Tech ranks 44th in scoring offense (33.8 points per game) and 100th in scoring defense (29 points allowed per game) this season. Bowling Green ranks 17th-worst in total yards per game (312), but it has been better defensively, ranking 53rd in the FBS with 338.5 total yards allowed per contest.

Below we dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ACC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Bowling Green vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Bowling Green vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

Bowling Green Georgia Tech 312 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 480 (25th) 338.5 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.3 (108th) 128.8 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192 (36th) 183.3 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 288 (24th) 12 (130th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (48th) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has put up 494 passing yards, or 123.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.8% of his passes and has collected three touchdowns with five interceptions.

Terion Stewart is his team's leading rusher with 32 carries for 215 yards, or 53.8 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Taron Keith is a key figure in this offense, with 84 rushing yards on 10 carries with one touchdown and 146 receiving yards (36.5 per game) on 13 catches

Odieu Hiliare leads his squad with 179 receiving yards on 15 catches with two touchdowns.

Harold Fannin has racked up 144 reciving yards (36 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 1,132 yards (283 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 65.1% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 148 rushing yards on 31 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jamal Haynes, has carried the ball 57 times for 331 yards (82.8 per game), scoring two times. He's also caught 11 passes for 99 yards.

This season, Trevion Cooley has carried the ball 39 times for 208 yards (52 per game) and three touchdowns, while also racking up 74 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Eric Singleton Jr.'s team-high 250 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 29 targets) with four touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has grabbed 16 passes while averaging 47.5 yards per game.

Christian Leary has a total of 132 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 11 passes.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia Tech or Bowling Green gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.