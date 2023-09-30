The Bowling Green Falcons (1-3) are facing tough odds as 22.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2). The total is 51.5 points for this game.

Georgia Tech is putting up 33.8 points per game on offense this season (44th in the FBS), and is allowing 29 points per game (100th) on the other side of the ball. Bowling Green ranks 16th-worst in total yards per game (312), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 53rd in the FBS with 338.5 total yards ceded per contest.

Bowling Green vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ACC Network

Georgia Tech vs Bowling Green Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Tech -22.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -2000 +1000

Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats

Bowling Green is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons have covered the spread when playing as at least 22.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

In Bowling Green's three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

Bowling Green has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Bowling Green has played as an underdog of +1000 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has racked up 494 yards (123.5 per game) while completing 56.8% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Terion Stewart, has carried the ball 32 times for 215 yards (53.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Taron Keith is a key figure in this offense, with 84 rushing yards on 10 carries with one touchdown and 146 receiving yards (36.5 per game) on 13 catches

Odieu Hiliare has racked up 179 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Harold Fannin has racked up 144 reciving yards (36 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Cashius Howell paces the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has one TFL and five tackles.

Joseph Sipp Jr. is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 30 tackles and one TFL.

Jalen Huskey has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 19 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

