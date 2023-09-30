Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Currently the Cleveland Browns are 10th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2500.
Browns Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Browns Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Browns are 10th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2500), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Browns have had the 15th-smallest change this season, improving from +3500 at the start to +2500.
- The Browns' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 3.8%.
Cleveland Betting Insights
- Cleveland has won twice against the spread this season.
- One Browns game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.
- The Browns have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.
- Cleveland has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.
- The Browns rank 10th in total offense this season (366.3 yards per game), but they've been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 163.7 yards allowed per game.
- On defense, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking best by allowing only 10.7 points per game. They rank 12th on offense (24.3 points per game).
Browns Impact Players
- Deshaun Watson has passed for 678 yards (226.0 per game), completing 63.7%, with four touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.
- On the ground, Watson has scored one touchdown and accumulated 83 yards.
- In three games, Jerome Ford has run for 160 yards (53.3 per game) and one TD.
- In addition, Ford has five catches for 58 yards and two TDs.
- Amari Cooper has 17 catches for 243 yards (81.0 per game) and one TD in three games.
- In the passing game, Elijah Moore has scored zero times, catching 15 balls for 128 yards (42.7 per game).
- Myles Garrett has collected eight tackles, 4.0 TFL, and 4.5 sacks in three games for the Browns.
Browns Player Futures
2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Bengals
|W 24-3
|+1800
|2
|September 18
|@ Steelers
|L 26-22
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|Titans
|W 27-3
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|49ers
|-
|+550
|7
|October 22
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|8
|October 29
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|10
|November 12
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|11
|November 19
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|13
|December 3
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|15
|December 17
|Bears
|-
|+40000
|16
|December 24
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|17
|December 28
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
