After batting .120 with a double and an RBI in his past 10 games, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Will Vest) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Will Vest
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher is batting .128 with six doubles and four walks.
  • Gallagher has picked up a hit in 15 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has not homered in his 52 games this year.
  • In five games this season (9.6%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in six of 52 games so far this year.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 27
.092 AVG .158
.119 OBP .188
.108 SLG .224
1 XBH 5
0 HR 0
0 RBI 7
22/2 K/BB 23/2
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Vest gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without surrendering a hit.
  • The 28-year-old has a 3.11 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 46 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
