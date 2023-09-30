Carson Kelly vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Carson Kelly -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the mound, on September 30 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is batting .205 with five doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Kelly has recorded a hit in 20 of 46 games this season (43.5%), including seven multi-hit games (15.2%).
- In 46 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Kelly has driven in a run in eight games this year (17.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.5%).
- He has scored a run in 11 of 46 games so far this year.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|.143
|AVG
|.274
|.231
|OBP
|.333
|.171
|SLG
|.419
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|8
|24/8
|K/BB
|16/6
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- McKenzie makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.17 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw 1 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.17, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .205 batting average against him.
