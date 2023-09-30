Carson Kelly -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the mound, on September 30 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is batting .205 with five doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

Kelly has recorded a hit in 20 of 46 games this season (43.5%), including seven multi-hit games (15.2%).

In 46 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Kelly has driven in a run in eight games this year (17.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.5%).

He has scored a run in 11 of 46 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 21 .143 AVG .274 .231 OBP .333 .171 SLG .419 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 3 RBI 8 24/8 K/BB 16/6 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings