Guardians vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Saturday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (76-84) versus the Cleveland Guardians (76-84) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on September 30.
The Guardians will look to Triston McKenzie (0-2) versus the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9).
Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Guardians have a record of 2-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 38, or 52.1%, of those games.
- Cleveland has a record of 34-34, a 50% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
- Cleveland has scored 660 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 23
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Cal Quantrill vs John Means
|September 24
|Orioles
|L 5-1
|Triston McKenzie vs Kyle Gibson
|September 26
|Reds
|L 11-7
|Lucas Giolito vs Hunter Greene
|September 27
|Reds
|W 4-3
|Shane Bieber vs Andrew Abbott
|September 29
|@ Tigers
|W 7-5
|Cal Quantrill vs Joey Wentz
|September 30
|@ Tigers
|-
|Triston McKenzie vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|October 1
|@ Tigers
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Eduardo Rodríguez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.