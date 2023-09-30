The Detroit Tigers and Jake Rogers will take on the Cleveland Guardians and Bo Naylor on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 123 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .382 this season.

The Guardians rank 14th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 660 (4.1 per game).

The Guardians have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only seven times per game on average.

Cleveland averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.99 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.304 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Triston McKenzie (0-2) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while allowing one hit.

In three starts this season, McKenzie has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 3.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in three chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Home Cal Quantrill John Means 9/24/2023 Orioles L 5-1 Home Triston McKenzie Kyle Gibson 9/26/2023 Reds L 11-7 Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Greene 9/27/2023 Reds W 4-3 Home Shane Bieber Andrew Abbott 9/29/2023 Tigers W 7-5 Away Cal Quantrill Joey Wentz 9/30/2023 Tigers - Away Triston McKenzie Eduardo Rodríguez 10/1/2023 Tigers - Away Lucas Giolito Eduardo Rodríguez

