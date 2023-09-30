Oddsmakers have set player props for Spencer Torkelson and others when the Cleveland Guardians visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

McKenzie Stats

Triston McKenzie (0-2) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his fourth start of the season.

McKenzie Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Sep. 24 1.2 1 3 3 0 6 vs. Astros Jun. 10 5.0 7 5 5 5 3 at Twins Jun. 4 5.0 1 0 0 10 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 34 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 66 walks and 95 RBI (141 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashing .236/.316/.452 on the season.

Torkelson will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .250 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Sep. 29 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Royals Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Royals Sep. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Sep. 26 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 at Athletics Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

Kerry Carpenter Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 115 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .280/.340/.477 slash line so far this year.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Sep. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Sep. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

