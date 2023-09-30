The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Will Vest and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Will Vest

Will Vest TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .307.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 81 of 119 games this season, with multiple hits 41 times.

He has homered in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 53 games this season (44.5%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (20.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (34.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.4%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 60 .309 AVG .305 .354 OBP .348 .450 SLG .522 17 XBH 29 7 HR 10 39 RBI 58 35/17 K/BB 33/15 4 SB 6

