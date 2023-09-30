Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 30, when the Miami (OH) RedHawks and Kent State Golden Flashes go head to head at 2:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the RedHawks. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Kent State vs. Miami (OH) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kent State (+14.5) Over (50.5) Miami (OH) 29, Kent State 25

Week 5 MAC Predictions

Kent State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for the Golden Flashes.

The Golden Flashes is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

When they have played as at least 14.5-point underdogs this season, the Golden Flashes are 1-2 against the spread.

Two of the Golden Flashes' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Kent State games this year have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 2.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

The RedHawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this game.

The RedHawks have won twice against the spread this season.

Two of the RedHawks' three games have gone over the point total.

Miami (OH) games this season have posted an average total of 44.2, which is 6.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Golden Flashes vs. RedHawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (OH) 34.3 27.5 62.0 20.0 25.0 30.0 Kent State 15.0 36.8 38.0 10.0 7.3 45.7

