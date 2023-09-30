Kerry Carpenter -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on September 30 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Guardians.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .280 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks.

Carpenter has had a hit in 74 of 116 games this season (63.8%), including multiple hits 34 times (29.3%).

In 15.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has driven home a run in 38 games this season (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 44 games this season (37.9%), including 10 multi-run games (8.6%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .317 AVG .243 .367 OBP .314 .454 SLG .500 15 XBH 24 6 HR 14 27 RBI 36 55/12 K/BB 58/18 3 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings