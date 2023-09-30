On Saturday, Kole Calhoun (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Will Vest. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Reds.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun has seven doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .222.

In 25 of 42 games this season (59.5%) Calhoun has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (19.0%).

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 42), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Calhoun has driven home a run in 16 games this year (38.1%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 16 of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 19 .198 AVG .250 .264 OBP .316 .383 SLG .389 7 XBH 6 4 HR 2 14 RBI 11 18/6 K/BB 17/7 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings