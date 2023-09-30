Julio Rodriguez and Marcus Semien are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers square off at T-Mobile Park on Saturday (first pitch at 7:15 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Castillo Stats

The Mariners will hand the ball to Luis Castillo (14-8) for his 33rd start of the season.

He has 18 quality starts in 32 chances this season.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 32 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has nine appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.24), fifth in WHIP (1.065), and 11th in K/9 (10).

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Sep. 25 6.0 8 5 5 8 1 at Athletics Sep. 19 7.0 5 2 2 8 3 vs. Angels Sep. 13 6.0 3 2 2 8 3 at Rays Sep. 7 6.0 4 0 0 8 4 at Mets Sep. 2 5.0 8 5 5 2 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 37 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 47 walks and 103 RBI (180 total hits). He has swiped 37 bases.

He's slashing .278/.337/.490 so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has recorded 140 hits with 34 doubles, 19 home runs and 94 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .266/.381/.438 on the season.

Crawford takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Sep. 29 1-for-3 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Rangers Sep. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Astros Sep. 27 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Semien Stats

Semien has collected 184 hits with 39 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 99 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashing .278/.350/.480 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 29 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Angels Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Angels Sep. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 154 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .329/.393/.630 on the year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Sep. 27 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Sep. 26 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Sep. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

