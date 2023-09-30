Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .268 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on September 30 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.326) this season, fueled by 122 hits.
  • Vierling has picked up a hit in 80 of 130 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
  • Looking at the 130 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (6.2%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Vierling has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (20.0%), with two or more RBI in nine of those games (6.9%).
  • In 33.8% of his games this year (44 of 130), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 67
.229 AVG .285
.309 OBP .342
.332 SLG .410
13 XBH 19
4 HR 5
21 RBI 20
46/24 K/BB 66/19
4 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
  • McKenzie makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.17 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 11 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went 1 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up just one hit.
  • The 26-year-old has put together a 6.17 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .205 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.