Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .268 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on September 30 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.326) this season, fueled by 122 hits.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 80 of 130 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

Looking at the 130 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (6.2%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Vierling has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (20.0%), with two or more RBI in nine of those games (6.9%).

In 33.8% of his games this year (44 of 130), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 67 .229 AVG .285 .309 OBP .342 .332 SLG .410 13 XBH 19 4 HR 5 21 RBI 20 46/24 K/BB 66/19 4 SB 2

