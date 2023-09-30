The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Will Vest and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Will Vest

Will Vest TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 18 doubles, three triples, a home run and 41 walks while hitting .235.

Straw has picked up a hit in 81 of 142 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has hit a long ball in one of 142 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

In 17.6% of his games this season, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 2.8%.

He has scored at least once 44 times this year (31.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 73 .216 AVG .252 .277 OBP .315 .277 SLG .309 11 XBH 11 0 HR 1 13 RBI 16 47/18 K/BB 50/23 4 SB 15

Tigers Pitching Rankings