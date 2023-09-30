The Cincinnati Bearcats versus the BYU Cougars is a game to catch for fans of Ohio college football on a Week 5 schedule that includes a lot of exciting matchups.

College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week

Cincinnati Bearcats at BYU Cougars

  • Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, September 29
  • Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Cincinnati (-1.5)

Buffalo Bulls at Akron Zips

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Akron (-2.5)

Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at Dayton Flyers

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Welcome Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Youngstown State Penguins at Northern Iowa Panthers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: UNI-Dome
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Kent State Golden Flashes

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Dix Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Miami (OH) (-14.5)

Northern Illinois Huskies at Toledo Rockets

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: The Glass Bowl
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Toledo (-13)

Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Georgia Tech (-22.5)

