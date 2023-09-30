The Cincinnati Bearcats versus the BYU Cougars is a game to catch for fans of Ohio college football on a Week 5 schedule that includes a lot of exciting matchups.

College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week

Cincinnati Bearcats at BYU Cougars

Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

LaVell Edwards Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Cincinnati (-1.5)

Buffalo Bulls at Akron Zips

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Akron (-2.5)

Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at Dayton Flyers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Welcome Stadium

Welcome Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Youngstown State Penguins at Northern Iowa Panthers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: UNI-Dome

UNI-Dome TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Kent State Golden Flashes

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Dix Stadium

Dix Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Miami (OH) (-14.5)

Northern Illinois Huskies at Toledo Rockets

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: The Glass Bowl

The Glass Bowl TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Toledo (-13)

Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia Tech (-22.5)

