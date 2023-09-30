Saturday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (76-84) against the Cleveland Guardians (76-84) at Comerica Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on September 30.

The Guardians will give the ball to Triston McKenzie (0-2, 6.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9, 3.40 ERA).

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

BSDET

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Tigers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.

The Tigers have won in 47, or 40.9%, of the 115 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 41 times in 104 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (648 total, 4.1 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.31 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule