The Toledo Rockets (3-1) face a MAC matchup with the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-3). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Toledo vs. Northern Illinois?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Toledo 30, Northern Illinois 21

Toledo 30, Northern Illinois 21 Toledo has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Rockets have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Northern Illinois has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Huskies have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +400 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rockets have an implied win probability of 84.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Northern Illinois (+13)



Northern Illinois (+13) This year Toledo has one win against the spread.

The Rockets have been favored by 13 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Northern Illinois has one win against the spread in four games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Toledo and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in a game twice this season.

This season, Northern Illinois has played just one game with a combined score over 47.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 58.1 points per game, 10.6 points more than the point total of 47.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Toledo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.5 54.5 45.5 Implied Total AVG 32.3 35 27 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Northern Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 57 46.5 Implied Total AVG 29.5 31 28 ATS Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

