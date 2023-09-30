2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
After the first round at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , Hae-Ran Ryu is currently atop the leaderboard (+2000 to win).
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Second Round Information
- Start Time: 8:15 AM ET
- Venue: Pinnacle Country Club
- Location: Rogers, Arkansas
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,438 yards
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Best Odds to Win
Atthaya Thitikul
- Tee Time: 2:32 PM ET
- Current Rank: 26th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +800
Thitikul Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-3
|4
|1
|26th
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 2:21 PM ET
- Current Rank: 75th (-1)
- Odds to Win: +800
Kim Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-1
|4
|3
|75th
Yuka Saso
- Tee Time: 9:32 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-6)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Saso Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-6
|6
|0
|2nd
Leona Maguire
- Tee Time: 9:32 AM ET
- Current Rank: 75th (-1)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Maguire Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-1
|4
|3
|75th
Georgia Hall
- Tee Time: 9:21 AM ET
- Current Rank: 26th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +1800
Hall Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-3
|4
|1
|26th
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|1st (-7)
|+2000
|Danielle Kang
|54th (-2)
|+2500
|Hannah Green
|2nd (-6)
|+3000
|A Lim Kim
|54th (-2)
|+3000
|Jenny Shin
|2nd (-6)
|+3000
|In-gee Chun
|75th (-1)
|+3300
|Sei-young Kim
|54th (-2)
|+3500
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|26th (-3)
|+3500
|Maria Gabriela Lopez
|97th (E)
|+4000
|Alexis Thompson
|2nd (-6)
|+4000
