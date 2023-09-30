Big South Games Today: How to Watch Big South Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 5
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Week 5 college football slate includes three games involving schools from the Big South. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
Big South Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Howard Bison at Robert Morris Colonials
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bryant Bulldogs at Rhode Island Rams
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|FloSports
|Kennesaw State Owls at Charleston Southern Buccaneers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
