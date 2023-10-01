Should you bet on Amari Cooper getting into the end zone in the Cleveland Browns' upcoming Week 4 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Amari Cooper score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

Cooper's team-high 243 yards receiving (81 per game) have come on 17 catches (25 targets) and he has scored one touchdown.

Cooper has had a touchdown catch in one of three games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Amari Cooper Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1

