The Cleveland Browns (2-1) host an AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, so check out our best bets.

When is Browns vs. Ravens?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this matchup is within 0.4 points of the model. Stay away from this one.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 57.4%.
  • The Browns have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • Cleveland has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
  • The Ravens won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
  • Baltimore has played as an underdog of +114 or more once this season and won that game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Baltimore (+2.5)
  • The Browns have covered the spread twice over three games with a set spread.
  • Cleveland is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
  • The Ravens have gone 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • Baltimore is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (38.5)
  • Cleveland and Baltimore average 9.5 more points between them than the over/under of 38.5 for this matchup.
  • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 29 points per game, 9.5 fewer than the over/under in this matchup.
  • Out of the Browns' three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).
  • The Ravens have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Jerome Ford Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
3 53.3 1 19.3 2

Lamar Jackson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
3 202.7 2 64.3 2

