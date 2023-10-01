The Cleveland Browns (2-1) host an AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, so check out our best bets.

When is Browns vs. Ravens?

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this matchup is within 0.4 points of the model. Stay away from this one.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 57.4%.

The Browns have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Cleveland has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Ravens won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Baltimore has played as an underdog of +114 or more once this season and won that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Baltimore (+2.5)



Baltimore (+2.5) The Browns have covered the spread twice over three games with a set spread.

Cleveland is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Ravens have gone 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Baltimore is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38.5)



Over (38.5) Cleveland and Baltimore average 9.5 more points between them than the over/under of 38.5 for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 29 points per game, 9.5 fewer than the over/under in this matchup.

Out of the Browns' three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

The Ravens have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Jerome Ford Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 3 53.3 1 19.3 2

Lamar Jackson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 3 202.7 2 64.3 2

