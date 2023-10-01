AFC North opponents meet when the Cleveland Browns (2-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) play on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

How to Watch Browns vs. Ravens

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

Browns Insights

The Browns put up 24.3 points per game, six more than the Ravens give up per outing (18.3).

The Browns rack up 74 more yards per game (366.3) than the Ravens allow per outing (292.3).

This season, Cleveland piles up 160.7 rushing yards per game, 68.4 more than Baltimore allows per contest (92.3).

The Browns have turned the ball over five more times (7 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Browns Home Performance

In home games, the Browns put up 25.5 points per game and give up 3. That's more than they score overall (24.3), but less than they give up (10.7).

The Browns' average yards gained (345.5) and allowed (118) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 366.3 and 163.7, respectively.

At home, Cleveland accumulates 203.5 passing yards per game and concedes 67.5. That's less than it gains (205.7) and allows (111.7) overall.

At home, the Browns rack up 142 rushing yards per game and concede 50.5. That's less than they gain (160.7) and allow (52) overall.

The Browns convert 37% of third downs in home games (2.1% higher than their overall average), and give up 14.8% at home (4.7% lower than overall).

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Cincinnati W 24-3 CBS 9/18/2023 at Pittsburgh L 26-22 ABC 9/24/2023 Tennessee W 27-3 CBS 10/1/2023 Baltimore - CBS 10/15/2023 San Francisco - FOX 10/22/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS 10/29/2023 at Seattle - FOX

