Browns vs. Ravens: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
The Cleveland Browns (2-1) are listed as 3-point favorites when they host the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) in an AFC North matchup on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 40.5 points.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Browns can be found in this article before they meet the Ravens. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Ravens as they ready for this matchup against the Browns.
Browns vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cleveland Moneyline
|Baltimore Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Browns (-3)
|40.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Browns (-2.5)
|40.5
|-146
|+124
Cleveland vs. Baltimore Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Browns vs. Ravens Betting Insights
- Cleveland had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- As 3-point favorites or greater, the Browns went 3-2 against the spread last season.
- Last season, eight of Cleveland's 17 games went over the point total.
- Baltimore posted a 7-9-1 record against the spread last year.
- The Ravens covered the spread twice last season (2-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
- Out of 17 Baltimore games last year, five went over the total.
